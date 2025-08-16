Olivia Rodrigo, Conan Gray give each other ‘notoriously bad advice'

Olivia Rodrigo, Conan Gray remain ‘notoriously wrong about each other’s songs’

Olivia Rodrigo and Conan Gray seem to misjudge each other’s music all the time!

The Vampire hitmaker and the Heather crooner have been old pals and play each other their music all the time however, being so “close” to each other, they find it hard to give the right feedback.

Speaking in conversation for Interview magazine, Olivia said to Conan: "We notoriously give each other bad advice sometimes about samples.”

"On Superache, you played me Memories, which turned out to be the biggest hit on the album. Everyone loved it. And I remember hearing it for the first time being like, 'I just think you have better songs,'” the Traitor singer recalled.

She continued, "When I played you Guts, I played you Vampire and I was like, 'Isn’t this good?' And he’s like, 'Not for a first single.'”

"We’re notoriously wrong about each other’s songs. We’re just too close to it and can’t see the forest of the trees,” Olivia confessed.

The pop star also addressed feeling worried for Conan when he was working on his latest album, Wishbone, feeling he had gotten too "obsessed.”

Olivia admitted: "To be honest, I remember being a little worried. You seemed so obsessed with this album and you weren’t doing anything else.”

"You were just eating, breathing, and sleeping this album. And I’m like, 'Oh, I just don’t know if that’s really healthy,” she mentioned, adding, "Sometimes when I do that, I just don’t write good songs.”

"And I remember when you first played me the demos, I was like, 'Damn, these are so good.' It all sounded great in theory, but until I heard the demos, I didn’t really fully contextualize it. And I remember hearing it and being like, 'Wow,'” the déjà vu songstress further mentioned.

Addressing Conan directly, she stated, "I just remember being so proud of you.”

"And I remember being like, 'You better promote this album. Every breakfast you have, I want it to be on a morning show. Every conversation you have is going to be on a podcast because this album has got to be heard,'" Olivia Rodrigo said before concluding the conversation.