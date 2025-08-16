Little Mix icon Jade calls out Matty Healy's ‘disappointing' stance

Little Mix star Jade criticizes Matty Healy

Jade Thirlwall just criticized Matty Healy.

The 32-year-old, who shot to stardom as a part of the chart-topping girl group, Little Mix, commented on The 1975 front man’s declaration that he didn’t want his band’s legacy “to be one of politics.”

With very contrasting stances, as the 36-year-old used his The 1975 headlining slot at Glastonbury 2025 to announce “We don’t need more politics. We need more love and friendship,” Thirlwall used her performance on the Woodsies stage to raise her voice against the Reform UK party, welfare cuts, silencing protest and selling arms.

In a conversation with The Guardian, the Sweet Melody singer said, “I don’t think you can be a pop artist and cover your eyes.”

Addressing Healy’s decision, she openly stated that to be publicly apolitical was a “disappointing” move.

“It’s very easy for someone who’s white and straight and very privileged to say that. Good for you, hun!” the Power singer said, throwing some rather serious shade.

Back in 2015, Thirlwall famously took over Little Mix’s X, formerly Twitter account to post about how she was “truly saddened and ashamed” by parliament voting to bomb Isil targets in Syria.

“I got in a bit of trouble for that but I felt very passionate about it” she now revealed.

“What’s quite funny is that we didn’t have individual Twitter accounts, and we each had to sign off tweets from the Little Mix account with our name. So I did my tweet about Syria and ended it with ‘xxJadexx’,” Jade added back when she was part of Little Mix, that comprised of three other members, Jesy Nelson, Perrie Edwards and Leigh-Anne Pinnock.

This comes after Matty Healy announced how he and The 1975 had made a “conscious decision” to become politically neutral in their forthcoming performances.

“We honestly don’t want our legacy to be one of politics,” he said. “We don’t need more politics. We need more love and friendship,” he announced during the band’s headlining slot at Glastonbury this year.