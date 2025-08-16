 
Taylor Lautner, wife divided on 'The Summer I Turned Pretty's better brother

Taylor Lautner confessed that he discusses 'The Summer I Turned Pretty' with his wife Tay

Syeda Zahra Furqan
August 16, 2025

Taylor Lautner and his wife, Tay, have been watching the hit series, The Summer I Turned Pretty.

During a new chat with PEOPLE Magazine, the acting sensation, who once dated Taylor Swift, discussed that he and his wife are TV buddies.

Speaking of Jenny Han’s hit romantic series, The Summer I Turned Pretty, the actor said, “My wife watches that show religiously.”

“I would be lying if I said I didn't,” he added.

“I’ve been watching this current season with her, so it's been a fun thing. I don't think she's super excited about watching the show with me like she is with her friends, but I get it. I get it,” the 33-year-old added.

Referring to his own work in Twilight, Taylor declared that he cannot help but see the parallels between the complicated love triangle among Bella, Edward, Jacob and Belly, Conrad, and Jeremiah.

“I feel like because of my roots, I have to be Team Jer,” he confessed, explaining, “But that's just because I feel like I have to. I feel like [Jeremiah] resonates a lot with Jacob. I know that'll irritate a lot, a lot of fans.”

“I think my wife may be on the other team, and that makes sense because she was Team Edward as well,” he concluded with a smile. 

