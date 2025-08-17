Mila Kunis gets real about her prep for 'Black Swan' film

Mila Kunis recalls intense prep for role as ballerina in 'Black Swan'

Mila Kunis had to undergo a major diet restriction to prepare for her role as a professional ballerina in Black Swan.

The actress, 42, sat with Vogue for an interview marking the 2010 film's 15th anniversary.

During the interview, Kunis got candid about her intense preparation for the role, which included "a lot of dancing and very little eating."

"I know you’re not supposed to say, but it’s the truth. I drank a lot of broth and danced for 12 hours a day," she told the outlet.

"We were only supposed to have three months of prep before filming started, but we lost some financing, so that got extended to six months while Darren tried to find money," Kunis continued.

"It sucked for Darren, but Nat and I were so happy because we had three extra months to dance," she said of her costar Natalie Portman, who played the lead in the psychological horror film.

Kunis also admitted to sustaining painful injuries while filming the dance sequences, including bruised ribs from repeated lifts and even a dislocated shoulder.

"I thought I was completely screwed, but Darren sent me to an acupuncturist and I somehow came out totally fine."

During the same interview, Portman, 44, reflected on how Kunis landed the role of Lily, the seductive rival of Portman's character, Nina.

She revealed that a casual conversation at a flea market led to her convincing the director to cast Kunis, noting that she over-exaggerated her longtime friend’s ballet background when Kunis admitted that she had danced only once.

"I may have exaggerated on your behalf!" Portman replied.