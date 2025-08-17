Chris Hemsworth shares special message for fans

Chris Hemsworth thanks fans after birthday week

Chris Hemsworth shared a special message for his fans.

After celebrating his 42nd birthday on August 11, 2025, the actor expressed his thanks for love from fans.

Taking to Instagram on Saturday, August 16, Hemsworth shared a photo of himself from birthday celebration.

The picture showed the Marvel star sitting in front of the cake, surrounded by his close friends.

In the caption, Hemsworth penned a thank you message, writing, “A huge (slightly belated) thank you for all the birthday love this week.”

“Another lap around the sun complete—grateful to be cruising through this tiny blip in time, surrounded by such brilliant people and unforgettable moments,” he added.

Fans and followers flooded the comments section with their love for the actor, famously known for playing Thor in Marvel.

One user wrote, “Happy Birthday Thor!”

Meanwhile another added, “Happy Birthday, Homie.”

Notably, the fellow actor Channing Tatum also penned a beautiful birthday message for Hemsworth.

He commented, “Happiest day of your birth my long lost brother. King of kings you are. Sending you all the love and kisses boo.”

On the professional front, Chris Hemsworth, the MCU star is set to return in Avengers: Doomsday in 2026.