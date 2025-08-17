Bill Cosby shattered by Malcolm-Jamal Warner's shocking death: Source

Bill Cosby reportedly reliving trauma following Malcolm-Jamal Warner's demise

Bill Cosby has been left devastated after the shocking death of his former TV son Malcolm-Jamal Warner almost 30 years after his own child was murdered.

For the unversed, Warner passed away on July 20, 2025 at the age of 54 and per his autopsy report, his official cause of death was accidental asphyxia by submersion (drowning).

According to Radar Online, the 88-year-old disgraced American former comedian and actor is heartbroken over the death of his television son and his pals are worried the tragedy may break him.

Sources told the outlet that Cosby, who has been living quietly since leaving prison, is grieving with the same intensity as he did when his son Ennis William Cosby was murdered on January 16, 1997.

The insider shared, "This has hit Bill extremely hard. He and Malcolm were very close and spoke all the time.”

“Malcolm called to wish Bill a happy birthday just two weeks ago. Malcolm was like a real-life son to him. Now he's gone, just like his own boy, Ennis,” they added.

Warner’s death “may be the final nail in the coffin for Cosby” who stays inside his Pennsylvania residence.

"He doesn't leave the house and relies on his wife, Camille, for everything," the source revealed.

It is pertinent to mention that Cosby is virtually blind, has heart problems, and has few friends and no career.