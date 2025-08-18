Princess Anne labelled ‘sponge' by daughter Zara Tindall

Princess Anne’s daughter and son lovingly spoke about an annoying habit of their mother.

Back in 2020, both Peter Phillips and Zara Tindall sat in for an interview to mark the 70th anniversary of their mother.

Sitting next to one another, Zara said: “She's like a sponge, it's unbelievable, the information that's stored in her brain. It's incredible. Quite annoying, as well.”

Peter then quipped: “It is quite annoying, yes.” The pair then spoke of their own children and how they enjoy dropping them off with their mother.

"She loves seeing them ride, she loves having them around for Sunday lunches, doing all the sorts of stuff we used to do as kids. She now takes them to do this sort of things,"

Peter said. "We quite like leaving them on Sundays. We'll say 'We'll pick them up later, bye'," Zara joked.

This comes amid claims that Princess Anne is the hardest working Royal in the Royal Family.