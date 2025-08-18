 
Geo News

Princess Anne labelled ‘sponge' by daughter Zara Tindall

Princess Anne’s daughter tells about her distinctive habit

By
Eleen Bukhari
|

August 18, 2025

Princess Anne labelled ‘sponge by daughter Zara Tindall
Princess Anne labelled ‘sponge' by daughter Zara Tindall 

Princess Anne’s daughter and son lovingly spoke about an annoying habit of their mother.

Back in 2020, both Peter Phillips and Zara Tindall sat in for an interview to mark the 70th anniversary of their mother.

Sitting next to one another, Zara said: “She's like a sponge, it's unbelievable, the information that's stored in her brain. It's incredible. Quite annoying, as well.”

Peter then quipped: “It is quite annoying, yes.” The pair then spoke of their own children and how they enjoy dropping them off with their mother.

"She loves seeing them ride, she loves having them around for Sunday lunches, doing all the sorts of stuff we used to do as kids. She now takes them to do this sort of things,"

Peter said. "We quite like leaving them on Sundays. We'll say 'We'll pick them up later, bye'," Zara joked.

This comes amid claims that Princess Anne is the hardest working Royal in the Royal Family.

Prince Andrew ‘tapes' that could leak on internet: Expert
Prince Andrew ‘tapes' that could leak on internet: Expert
Prince William ‘forever home' demands instant removal of residents
Prince William ‘forever home' demands instant removal of residents
Prince William, Kate Middleton now showing their ‘true colors' to the British public
Prince William, Kate Middleton now showing their ‘true colors' to the British public
Prince William, Kate Middleton's relationship timeline branded ‘wrong': Here's why
Prince William, Kate Middleton's relationship timeline branded ‘wrong': Here's why
Ex employee explains why King Charles refuses to host Donald Trump at Buckingham
Ex employee explains why King Charles refuses to host Donald Trump at Buckingham
Queen Camilla's role in King Charles' monarchy comes out
Queen Camilla's role in King Charles' monarchy comes out
Prince Andrew warned against going against the man who holds his future: ‘Lie low'
Prince Andrew warned against going against the man who holds his future: ‘Lie low'
Source exposes Prince William, Kate's difficult problem since finishing cancer treatment
Source exposes Prince William, Kate's difficult problem since finishing cancer treatment