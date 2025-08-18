'Harry Potter' series iconic scene footage shared

'Harry Potter' clip shows Hagrid, Harry together

Harry and Hagrid going to Diagon Alley to shop for school supplies is one of the iconic scenes in the fantasy franchise.



That's exactly what fans get to glimpse of when a clip of a scene is shared online, marking for the first time Potterheads have seen the two characters together in the reboot.

Though it's pointed in a report, Nick Frost, who portrayed Rubeus Hagrid, was not present in the scene; instead, it was a body-double.

As the creators doubled down on adapting the books faithfully this time, which may see Hagrid in this scene taking Harry back to the Dursleys after the shopping and instructing them to take the young teenager to the Hogwarts Express, where the confusion on finding Platform Nine and Three-Quarters started.

Nick, meanwhile, in an earlier interview reflected on playing Hagrid and how he doesn't need to copy his predecessor's performance.

"While I'm really aware of what went before me in terms of Robbie [Coltrane]'s amazing performance, I'm never going to try and be Robbie," he told Collider.

"I'm going to try and do something, not 'different,'" he continued, "I think you have to be respectful to the subject matter, but within that, there's scope for minutia," the British star added.

Nick also said he is excited to explore the character more, "I always read Hagrid as he's like a lovely, lost, violent, funny, warm child. I think the beauty of being able to do a book a season means I get to explore that a lot more, and I can't wait."

"He's funny! I want it to be funny and cheeky and scared and protective and childlike. That's what I'm planning on doing," he concluded.

Meanwhile, the filming on the series is ongoing as the Harry Potter reboot is set for release in 2027.