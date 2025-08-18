Taylor Swift addresses rumours she featured in 'Happy Gilmore 2'

Taylor Swift busts rumours of her involvement in 'Happy Gilmore 2'

Taylor Swift has turned down speculation that swirled about her supposed role in Happy Gilmore 2.

The Grammy winner, 35, addressed the rumours during a recent appearance on her boyfriend Travis Kelce's podcast The New Heights when his elder brother and former NFL player, Jason Kelce, asked Swift to "confirm or deny."

"I can deny!" Swift replied, before revealing that rumours have become a laughing stock for her and the Kansas City Chiefs' player, also 35, at this point.

"This is one of those ones where, like, we'll send it to each other and be like, 'Hey, did you hear I was the bear in there?' And he’s like, 'Yeah, did you hear we bought a house in Lake Como?' At this point, we're just like, of course they think I'm inside of a bear costume," the popstar continued.

Though she dismissed the rumour, Swift admitted she found it amusing. “I’m honored to even be thought of in that context because I loved that movie so much. I’ve watched it multiple times,” she said. “Whoever did the bear acting was exquisite.”

The scene in question shows Travis Kelce’s character tied to a post and smeared with honey. The character is then approached by a bear, who attacks him.

However, Swift has certainly been supportive throughout the promotions of the Netflix sequel of the 1996 original that premiered on July 25, seeing the return of Adam Sandler as the titular golfer while Travis making a big screen debut with a guest appearance.

"Happy Gilmore 2 had me cackling and cheering the whole movie. An absolute must-watch," the singer wrote in an Instagram Stories post, alongside an image of the film's movie poster. "13/10, go watch it on @netflix as soon as humanly possible."