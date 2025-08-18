Hailey Bieber reacts to Kendall Jenner and husband Justin's latest photo

Justin Bieber, Kendall Jenner's photo gets Hailey's hilarious reaction

Kendall Jenner recently made an appearance on Justin Bieber’s Instagram feed.

The Baby singer took to the social media platform on Saturday, August 16, 2025, and shared a photo with Kendall, who’s also best friends with Justin’s wife Hailey Bieber.

The picture showed Kendall gesturing while speaking to Justin, who seemed puzzled by the conversation.

The no-caption photo received a hilarious reaction from Hailey, who commented, “It’s always Kendall telling a story with her hands.”

Justin Bieber shares picture with Kendall Jenner from a night out at bar

The comment of Hailey received likes from fans and Kendall replied to it later, “God forbid I’m a visual storyteller.”

The Kardashian-Jenner sister Khloe Kardashian also joined the comments section as she simply dropped red heart emojis.

It is worth mentioning that the picture shared was from a night out at a Los Angeles bar.

Moreover, in another post Justin Bieber also shared an affectionate photo with wife Hailey Bieber, where the Rhode founder commented, “Secrets out we’re dating.”

However, Kendall Jenner and Hailey have been friends for more than a decade.

The duo often spend time together and share glimpses of their memorable moments.