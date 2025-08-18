Teddi Mellencamp breaks silence on Brandon Blackstock's death

Teddi Mellencamp reacts to Brandon Blackstock's death

Teddi Mellencamp has finally reacted to the death of Brandon Blackstock from melanoma.

On the latest episode of her podcast Two Ts In A Pod with Tamra Judge, the 44-year-old TV personality revealed that Kelly Clarkson's ex-husband's death from melanoma "really hit me hard."

"I wish I would have missed that little detail in the World Wide Web because then I started doing research and they were so quiet about [his diagnosis]," said Teddi, who is currently battling with Stage 2 melanoma.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum further said, "I mean, we know he passed from melanoma. They announced that."

"We're assuming that it had metastasized," Tamra said to her friend, to which Teddi replied, "I was wondering, when did it metastasize? like this is just where my head goes from being in the situation, did he decline treatment?"

"Three, there's so many different ways that this could have happened, and like I have one million [percent] respect their choice to keep it private," she added.

Tamra then suggested that her co-host could "reach out" to Kelly Clarkson for some more details.

“You have to understand everybody's different, everybody like maybe he did treatment, maybe he didn't do treatment,” she added.

Teddi agreed, replying, “Maybe he did immunotherapy? Maybe he did chemotherapy? We don't know."

"I don't know, but those kind of stories hit you hard, when it directly sounds similar to something that you're going through," she added.

For those unversed, Brandon died on August 7 due to melanoma cancer.