Pedro Pascal, Kaitlyn Dever get honest about filming pivotal part of 'The Last of Us'

Pedro Pascal, Kaitlyn Dever recall filming 'The Last of Us'

Pedro Pascal and Kaitlyn Dever have opened up about their honest reaction over the last episode of The Last of Us.

While appearing for an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the co-stars candidly discussed their experience of filming the death scene of Pascal’s on-screen character, Joel.

Recalling when Abby, played by Dever, seeking revenge for her father’s death, brutally beaten Joel to death with a golf club, the 28-year-old actress began, “Joel is lying there dead, I don’t know how you guys did that moment, I had to leave the room. I couldn’t watch it. I don’t know how you did it.”

Revealing the only thing that she was keeping in her mind while playing Abby, she continued, “The most important thing to me when I was going to play Abby and doing the prep for her is just really focusing on her grief."

"I wanted people to be able to really see that and feel that and really understand just how deep her pain is, understand how much time she’s spent thinking about this and obsessing over it,” Dever added.

Meanwhile, the 50-year-old actor recalled his experience of filming the pivotal part of season 2.

“You’re so inside of it that you really kind of lose sight of what it will mean when a TV audience experiences episode two of season two,” he told the outlet.

“I’m like, ‘Well, everyone knows this is gonna happen,’ because I’ve just been living with it for such a long time. I guess the context of that is that none of us were really thinking about that as we were shooting it. We were just like really in the story,” Pedro Pascal concluded.