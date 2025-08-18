 
Chris Hemsworth recalls his time learning the drums: ‘Had to conquer nerves!'

Chris Hemsworth has just tugged at heartstrings with his candid admissions about all the effort that went into learning to drum

August 18, 2025

Chris Hemsworth reveals everything he went through to drum for 70k fans
Hollywood actor Chris Hemsworth just got candid about his experience drumming for Ed Sheeran.

For those unversed, this collab happened during Sheeran’s National Geographic Limitless: Live Better Now series, over a year ago.

At the time Hemsworth only had about a few months to actually “master the instrument and conquer his nerves to perform in front of 70,000 fans.”

Regarding it he said, “it’s a challenge that pushes him beyond his limits.”

The actor spoke about this with ScreenRant during a promotional event and admitted, “I’d say playing drums in front of 70,000 people with Ed Sheeran in Bucharest was probably the toughest, although I never want to get pepper sprayed again.”

For those unversed, the series has just premiered on Disney+ and Hulu just this Friday.

About the time it took to actually prepare, Hemsworth admitted, “I can do intense training, extreme cold, fasting, all of that, but learning to play the drums was way out of my comfort zone.”

Before concluding, he also got a little honest and admitted “It didn’t come naturally to me, so I had to dig deep, embrace my fear and trust that all of the practicing I had done would pay off.”

