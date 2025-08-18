Bella Ramsey expresses desire to play THIS avenger role

Bella Ramsey wants to play next Spider-Man

Bella Ramsey has opened up about the one dream Avengers role they want to play.

While promoting Last of Us in an interview with Variety , the Hollywood actor were asked, “You didn’t call [Pascal] and say you wanted to be in the next MCU movie?”

Sharing that they were keeping an eye on the next Spider-Man, they said, “I don’t know about that. I could be Spider-Man. Tom Holland did a great job though. So maybe they do need to make a new [superhero] for me.”

Also, Ramsey admitted that the first Avenger movie they ever watched was Andrew Garfield’s starrer Amazing Spider-Man.

Referring to the movie, the Game of Thrones actor continued, “It was the first time I watched a Marvel film, and that was two months, three months ago. Incredible. I loved it.”

Meanwhile, they discussed the movie they wanted to film with The Last of Us’ co-star, Pedro Pascal.

“I think maybe like a heist movie where we’re robbing a bank together,” Ramsey added as well a bite later into the chat.

Revealing the most asking question, they told the outlet too that, “It’s, ‘How is Pedro Pascal? Is he as nice as he seems?’ That’s mostly what people ask me, and the answer is, ‘Yes’.”

Near the end they shared details about the relationship with their on-screen father, and Bella Ramsey concluded by saying, “Most of our texts consist of, ‘Where in the world are you? I’m here; are you there? Oh, we just missed each other."