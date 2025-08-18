Hailey Bieber sparks frenzy with rare glimpse of son Jack Blues

Hailey Bieber shares rare snaps of son Jack Blues

Hailey Bieber gave a glimpse into her tender side as she shared a sweet new moment with her son Jack Blues.

Taking to her official Instagram account on Sunday, August 17, the 28-year-old American model and socialite posted a new picture of her baby boy just a few days before his 1st birthday.

In the heartwarming mother-son moment, Hailey can be seen making a pout while Jack puts his toes on her cheeks, on both sides of her lips.

Jack donned yellow leggings or a yellow onesie, whereas the Rhode beauty founder and wife of Canadian singer Justin Bieber had minimal makeup.

Another snap in the set of photographs seemed to show Jack, but Hailey put an “alien-esque” filter on his face.

She also added a caption under her post that read, “well…. Yes! [emoji].”

Notably, fans flooded the comment section of her post and among many, Khloe Kardashian shared her love by adding a white heart.

Simone Biles also scribbled, “YOU ARE WHO YOU THINK YOU ARE [heart emoji].”

Yolanda Hadid, mother of Bella and Gigi Hadid, also left a single red heart emoji in the comments.

It is pertinent to mention that Justin and Hailey, the high-profile couple in Hollywood, welcomed Jack on August 22, 2024.