 
Geo News

BLACKPINK pay tribute to Spice Girls with iconic ‘Wannabe' cover

BLACKPINK closed their two-night stint at Wembley Stadium on Sunday

Geo tv Royal Celebrity Geo.tv
|

August 18, 2025

BLACKPINK perform Spice Girls hit ‘Wannabe’ at concert

BLACKPINK just debuted a love cover of the iconic Spice Girls song Wannabe.

As the popular K-pop girl group concluded their two-night shows at London’s venue, Wembley Stadium, the artists surprised their fanbase with this unexpected song.

After the joyful rendition of Spice Girls' debut single – the first of the band's nine UK Number 1s – BLACKPINK's ROSÉ paid tribute to that "amazing British girl bands" from the 1980s to the present day.

"Well that was a surprise, we just wanted to give lots and lots of love and respect to amazing British girl bands All Saints, Girls Aloud, Sugababes, Bananarama, Little Mix, Atomic Kitten and of course Spice Girls," she told the crowd.

"I hope that was fun for you guys. That was a dream come true for me, personally," she further mentioned.

This comes as BLACKPINK made history this weekend by becoming the first K-pop girl group to headline Wembley stadium as a part of their Deadline World Tour.

It is also pertinent to mention that Wannabe, that will mark its 30th birthday next year, was released in July 1996 and debuted Number 3 on the Official Singles Chart.

It then spent a consecutive seven weeks at Number 1, becoming UK’s second biggest-selling single of the year.

Alan Cumming admits working in 'Avengers: Doomsday' was 'really great'
Alan Cumming admits working in 'Avengers: Doomsday' was 'really great'
Bella Ramsey teases upcoming project with Pedro Pascal
Bella Ramsey teases upcoming project with Pedro Pascal
'X-Men' star looks back at filming 'Avengers: Doomsday'
'X-Men' star looks back at filming 'Avengers: Doomsday'
Hailey Bieber sparks frenzy with rare glimpse of son Jack Blues
Hailey Bieber sparks frenzy with rare glimpse of son Jack Blues
Sophie Turner unintentionally broke famous couple's engagement?
Sophie Turner unintentionally broke famous couple's engagement?
Chris Hemsworth recalls his time learning the drums: ‘Had to conquer nerves!'
Chris Hemsworth recalls his time learning the drums: ‘Had to conquer nerves!'
Dylan Sprouse's wife Barbara Palvin gives major health update
Dylan Sprouse's wife Barbara Palvin gives major health update
Martin Short gets honest about his hopes for ‘Only Murders in the Building'
Martin Short gets honest about his hopes for ‘Only Murders in the Building'