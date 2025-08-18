BLACKPINK pay tribute to Spice Girls with iconic ‘Wannabe' cover

BLACKPINK perform Spice Girls hit ‘Wannabe’ at concert

BLACKPINK just debuted a love cover of the iconic Spice Girls song Wannabe.

As the popular K-pop girl group concluded their two-night shows at London’s venue, Wembley Stadium, the artists surprised their fanbase with this unexpected song.

After the joyful rendition of Spice Girls' debut single – the first of the band's nine UK Number 1s – BLACKPINK's ROSÉ paid tribute to that "amazing British girl bands" from the 1980s to the present day.

"Well that was a surprise, we just wanted to give lots and lots of love and respect to amazing British girl bands All Saints, Girls Aloud, Sugababes, Bananarama, Little Mix, Atomic Kitten and of course Spice Girls," she told the crowd.

"I hope that was fun for you guys. That was a dream come true for me, personally," she further mentioned.

This comes as BLACKPINK made history this weekend by becoming the first K-pop girl group to headline Wembley stadium as a part of their Deadline World Tour.

It is also pertinent to mention that Wannabe, that will mark its 30th birthday next year, was released in July 1996 and debuted Number 3 on the Official Singles Chart.

It then spent a consecutive seven weeks at Number 1, becoming UK’s second biggest-selling single of the year.