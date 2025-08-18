Ricky Martin prepares to make VMA history in stunning fashion

Ricky Martin ready to make MTV history in the boldest way yet

Ricky Martin is set to make history at the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards (VMA).

The 53-year-old Puerto Rican singer-songwriter and actor is going to receive his first-ever Latin Icon Award and will also take the stage to perform at the event.

For the unversed, twenty-six years ago, Martin became the first male Latin artist to win best pop video and also won the most awards of the night but this time he will return to the stage to perform and accept his new award.

The Maria hitmaker sang Livin’ la vida loca at the 1999 VMAs, the same year it secured the best video of the year nomination, making him the first Latin artist in history to be in that category. The video won five awards at the show.

Notably, other than Latin pop, Martin has made music in salsa, dance, reggaeton, and other styles.

The Adrenalina crooner also tried his luck in acting before delving into the music world and started appearing in TV commercials at the age of just nine. Later, he began his music career with the Puerto Rican boy band Menudo.

It is pertinent to mention that the 2025 ceremony will air on CBS on September 7, 2025. Lady Gaga is on the guest list with 12 nominations, Bruno Mars with 11, and Kendrick Lamar with 10.

Sabrina Carpenter and Rose have secured eight nods each, while Ariana Grande and the Weekend each have seven.