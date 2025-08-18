Travis Kelce secretly regrets THIS with Taylor Swift after Super Bowl disaster: Source

Travis Kelce caught in emotional turmoil after Super Bowl loss

Travis Kelce is reportedly “filled with regret” after being spotted partying with girlfriend Taylor Swift in the wake of his Super Bowl loss.

The 35-year-old Kansas City Chiefs tight end, who claimed his only goal is to “win a Super Bowl,” conversed with GQ magazine, where he admitted off-field distractions made him feel he did not meet his own standards.

Now, sources told Radar Online that Travis, who has been dating the pop sensation Taylor Swift for two years, is “haunted” by the fact that their partying “pushed him off point on the field."

"Travis' growing profile alongside Swift has intensified scrutiny and added pressure, all of which put him off his game before the Super Bowl loss,” the insider said.

He “is someone who genuinely cares about his image and the influence he has. He's filled with regret over letting off-field distractions affect his performance, and he's laser-focused on regaining that edge,” they noted.

For the unversed, the Kansas City Chiefs lost to the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl LIX in February this year.

Travis considers his growing involvement in the world of glitz and glam played a crucial role in that defeat, as he hosted Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity? and acted in Ryan Murphy’s horror drama television series Grotesquerie as Ed Lacian in 2024.

He also opened up to GQ about his struggles to keep his athletic obligations and rising public image.

"I think it might have slipped a little bit because I did have a little bit more focus in trying to set myself up. And opportunities came up where I was excited to venture into a new world of acting and being an entertainer," the Fortnight songstress' boyfriend said.

"I don't say this as 'I shouldn't have done it.' I'm just saying that my work ethic is such that I have so much pride in how I do things that I never want the product to tail off, and I feel like these past two years haven't been to my standard. I just have such a motivation to show up this year for my guys,” Travis Kelce quipped.