Bonnie Blue eyes Taylor Swift's beau, Travis Kelce

Bonnie Blue sets eyes on Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift's boyfriend

Bonnie Blue just announced she wants to steal Travis Kelce from pop sensation, Taylor Swift.

The 26-year-old adult content creator has confessed she's a big fan of the Kansas City Chiefs player because he looks like he's "quite good with his hands."

"I quite like Taylor Swift’s boyfriend. I think he’s quite hot. Quite good with his hands as well. I quite enjoy watching him on the pitch,” Bonnie told The Mirror US.

When asked if she believes she can steal the sportsman away from the Reputation album-maker, she responded, “One hundred per cent. We’re both blonde. She sings and I have all the talent so I say I would win over Taylor Swift.”

This comes after Bonnie revealed that her last relationship was with a fan, recalling meeting the "good looking" guy during one of her intimate stunts and decided to go on a few dates with him before things faded away.

In an interview with Us Weekly, she said: "The last person I sort of dated was actually in one of my queues back in September from the Freshers content. I saw him and I was like, ‘Oh, my God, this guy’s good looking. Is he here for me or is he in the wrong queue? Is he OK?’”

Bonnie further recalled, "He was so sweet, so nice. And then after that we did some arcade dates. We went to the cinema a few times, a few hotel stays.”

Additionally, the explicit content creator also opened up about her separation with husband, Oliver Davidson - who met when they were 14 and split in 2023.

Bonnie- whose real name is Tia Billinger, revealed, "There was no bad blood, there was no cheating [and] no aggression or anything in the relationship.”

"A lot of couples then stay in that relationship because it’s the easy thing to do and you’ve got a lot of memories with someone. But we both got to a point where I was like, ‘I think we’d be happier if it was with someone else in the future or if we’re just not together at this moment in time,’” Bonnie added before concluding with the statement, “So that was the decision we came to.”