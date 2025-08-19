Netflix renews 100% Rotten Tomatoes docu-series

Netflix renews 'America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders'

America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders is a docu-series on Netflix which the streamer renewed for season three.



The Emmy-winning Grey Whiteley directorial sports documentary focuses on the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders, or DCC, where it shows the dancers auditions, training and performances in the NFL season.

On the renewal, he shared, “The world of DCC is an embarrassment of riches when it comes to stories to be told. I’m grateful our crew has another season to keep telling them.”

Though filming on season three is in the works, it will follow the 2025-26 squad, under the direction of Kelli Finglass and head choreographer Judy Trammell.

Last week, Netflix premiered another docu-series, America's Team: The Gambler and His Cowboys, starring Dallas Cowboys' co-owner Charlotte Jones.

Charlotte Jones, who is the co-owner of the team, gushed about the Greg-directed series, “I am so proud of that show, because forever, I have wanted everybody to see how hard it is to be a cheerleader and what their journey is."

He continued, “We always see the players’ journeys — and we cheer for that and commiserate with the commitment to get there — but we’ve never shone a light on those women. Every one of them has a story of why they’re there and how they got there.”

In the meantime, America's Sweethearts' first two seasons have been a major hit for Netflix, drawing millions of viewers.