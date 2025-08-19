Millie Bobby Brown jokingly recreates Hailey Bieber's lip gloss phone case

Millie Bobby Brown gives Hailey Bieber a playful shoutout

Millie Bobby Brown just gave Hailey Bieber's viral lip gloss phone case her own DIY twist

Taking to Instagram, the Stranger Things star, 21, posted a mirror selfie video over the weekend, showing off a makeshift version of Bieber’s now-famous Rhode lip gloss phone case.

Instead of the viral sleek accessory by Rhode, Brown fastened a simple hair tie around her phone and tucked in a lip balm from her own beauty line, Florence by Mills.

The funny recreation was set to the tune of Go Baby, a track by Hailey's husband, Justin Bieber, which gives a direct nod to his wife's product placement. “That’s my baby / She’s iconic / iPhone case / lip gloss on it.”

Brown also gave the fellow beauty founder, 28, a shoutout in the caption, writing, "@haileybieber did it first," with a purple heart emoji.

The move got a sweet acknowledgement from the Rhode founder herself as Hailey dropped a like and commented "Hehe" along with a slew of heart emojis.

Florence by Mills’ official account chimed in with an enthusiastic, “ICONICCC,” while the brand’s fashion arm added its own cheeky nod to Justin’s lyric, writing, “that’s my baby, she’s iconic.”