 
Geo News

Millie Bobby Brown jokingly recreates Hailey Bieber's lip gloss phone case

Millie Bobby Brown teases her DIY version of Hailey Bieber's viral Rhode lip gloss phone case

Geo tv Royal Celebrity Geo.tv
|

August 19, 2025

Millie Bobby Brown gives Hailey Bieber a playful shoutout
Millie Bobby Brown gives Hailey Bieber a playful shoutout

Millie Bobby Brown just gave Hailey Bieber's viral lip gloss phone case her own DIY twist

Taking to Instagram, the Stranger Things star, 21, posted a mirror selfie video over the weekend, showing off a makeshift version of Bieber’s now-famous Rhode lip gloss phone case.

Instead of the viral sleek accessory by Rhode, Brown fastened a simple hair tie around her phone and tucked in a lip balm from her own beauty line, Florence by Mills.

The funny recreation was set to the tune of Go Baby, a track by Hailey's husband, Justin Bieber, which gives a direct nod to his wife's product placement. “That’s my baby / She’s iconic / iPhone case / lip gloss on it.”

Brown also gave the fellow beauty founder, 28, a shoutout in the caption, writing, "@haileybieber did it first," with a purple heart emoji.

The move got a sweet acknowledgement from the Rhode founder herself as Hailey dropped a like and commented "Hehe" along with a slew of heart emojis.

Florence by Mills’ official account chimed in with an enthusiastic, “ICONICCC,” while the brand’s fashion arm added its own cheeky nod to Justin’s lyric, writing, “that’s my baby, she’s iconic.”

'The Last of Us' star remains 'brave' amid hate
'The Last of Us' star remains 'brave' amid hate
Alicia Vikander reveals parenting dynamic with Michael Fassbender
Alicia Vikander reveals parenting dynamic with Michael Fassbender
Bonnie Blue eyes Taylor Swift's beau, Travis Kelce
Bonnie Blue eyes Taylor Swift's beau, Travis Kelce
Catherine Zeta-Jones opens up about her 'jet set' life with Michael Douglas
Catherine Zeta-Jones opens up about her 'jet set' life with Michael Douglas
Colman Domingo ‘almost joined a cult'
Colman Domingo ‘almost joined a cult'
James Norton reveals painful cost of filming ‘King and Conqueror'
James Norton reveals painful cost of filming ‘King and Conqueror'
Jenna Ortega recounts what made her want to become ‘Wednesday'
Jenna Ortega recounts what made her want to become ‘Wednesday'
Jana Duggar announces good news on social media
Jana Duggar announces good news on social media