Katy Perry, Justin Trudeau's blossoming connection 'cooled off'?

Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau's relationship status revealed

Katy Perry's budding romance with former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has reportedly "cooled off" due to their busy schedules.

On Monday, an insider spilled to Daily Mail that Katy and Justin aren't "in constant communication" as the former PM is "uncomfortable" with the limelight that comes with dating a pop sensation.

“She’s busy, he’s busy,” the source said. “They have a lot going on, and the newness has worn off.”

“But there’s nothing negative about it,” continued the confidant. “They just aren’t in constant communication anymore. That could change, but for now, it is what it is. It has cooled off.”

A tipster further told the outlet that Justin was "not prepared" for all the attention that comes with dating the Dark Horse songstress.

“I know for a fact that Justin wasn’t thrilled about the pictures getting out,” the insider said. “It was a first date."

"A first date! And these pictures came out and it became this huge thing, which is not what he seems to have wanted," the source added.

For those unversed, Justin and Katy were spotted on an intimate dinner date in Montreal last month.

This sighting came weeks after news broke of the Roar hitmaker's split from Orlando Bloom.