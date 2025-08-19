Katy Perry isn't ready to date Justin Trudeau: Here's why

Katy Perry, Justin Trudeau are 'just friends': Source

Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau's relationship status has been revealed.

An insider confirmed to Daily Mail on Monday that the pop star and the former Canadian Prime Minister are just friends.

“She isn’t ready to start dating anyone right now, she has to continue to focus on her healing from separating from Orlando,” said the confidant.

For those unversed, Katy and Justin's romance rumors sparked in July after the two were seen on an intimate date in Montreal.

“They are interested in each other, but it will take a while to see where this goes,” the source told People magazine at that time.

The insider further said, “She is traveling around the world, and he is figuring out his life now that he is no longer prime minister of Canada.”

“There is an attraction,” added a tipster. “They have a lot in common.”

Justin ended his 18-year marriage to Sophie Grégoire in 2023. The exes share three kids - sons Xavier, 17, and Hadrien, 11, and daughter Ella-Grace, 16.

On the other side, Katy confirmed her split with Orlando Bloom in early July. The former couple shares a 4-year-old daughter, Daisy.