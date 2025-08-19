 
Geo News

Ozzy Osbourne documentary faces sudden postponement hours before airtime

'Ozzy Osbourne: Coming Home' was set to premiere on August 18

August 19, 2025

Ozzy Osbourne: Coming Home, an hour-long feature film detailing the final years of the Prince of Darkness, was suddenly pulled from the schedule on Monday.

The 59-minute-long BBC documentary was postponed to a later date just hours before its initial airtime.

“The film has moved in the schedules and we’ll confirm new tx details in due course,” a BBC spokesperson told Variety.

No explanation has yet been given for the abrupt change, and no new transmission date has been announced.

Its original premiere date was Monday on BBC One, less than a month after Ozzy died on July 22, at 76.

The project was initially envisioned as a multi-part series titled Home to Roost when announced in 2022. It was later reworked into a single documentary feature amid Osbourne’s declining health, aimed at capturing his final performances, struggles, and private life at home.

Ozzy's demise came just weeks after his final performance with Black Sabbath.

His cause of death was listed as “hospital cardiac arrest” and “acute myocardial infarction,” with coronary artery disease and Parkinson’s disease with autonomic dysfunction cited as contributing factors.

Osbourne’s funeral procession was held in his hometown of Birmingham on July 30, where thousands of fans lined the streets to bid farewell to the heavy metal legend.

