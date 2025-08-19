'Pirates of the Caribbean' star hints at his return for a sixth installment

'Pirates of the Caribbean' star shares rare details about sixth installment

Orlando Bloom, who starred as Will Turner in four of the five previous Pirates of the Caribbean, has hinted at his return for the sixth movie.

During an interview with Screen Rant, the Hollywood actor candidly discussed that while there’s interest in bringing back the original cast, it’s not confirmed yet.

"I think the way to win on that one is to get everybody back," the Troy actor began by saying.

"You know, if they can—if everybody wanted to go back,” he admitted. “I think that would be a cool thing for the audiences because I think there's a lot of people who enjoy the nostalgia of those movies today, right?"

He and Keira Knightley didn’t appear in the fourth installment of the movie because they chose to leave the franchise after the third film to pursue other projects. They felt their character, Turner and Elizabeth Swann, had a satisfying conclusion to their story in the original tribology.

"I think my thing is, if the script was great, and ideally it was everybody, it would be kind of like in for a penny, in for a pound," Bloom continued. "That would be cool. But as yet, I've not seen anything, so we'll see."

Hinting to join the cast, the 48-year-old actor told the outlet, “And, of course, who wouldn't do that? If the script's amazing. I think the thing that they probably want to try and do, and they're thinking of doing, is how to do it."

“You know, like, do you bring in a female leading character that replicates Jack in some way? I think that the jury's out on how to do it again, but if it was great.

“Everything is in the writing, right? Everything is on the page, and I'm sure there's a way to create something. I would personally love to see everybody back," he concluded.

However, it has not been confirmed whether the lead member Johnny Depp will appear as the pirate, Jack Sparrow.