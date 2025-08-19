 
Geo News

Jennifer Aniston ready to tie knot as she finally found her 'forever guy'

Jennifer Aniston and Jim Curtis reportedly made their romance public on Fourth of July

Geo tv Royal Celebrity Geo.tv
|

August 19, 2025

Jennifer Aniston can’t wait to marry Jim Curtis

The Friends alum Jennifer Aniston is ready to tie the knot.

Insiders recently told RadarOnline that Aniston believes she’s finally found her “forever guy.”

The actress is madly in love with her new boyfriend Jim Curtis following two failed marriages.

The source stated, “Jen and Jim are crazy about each other, and she’s at a stage in life that’s tired of the dating playing field.”

“She’s going 'all in' on this romance, and it’s easy to see why. Jim is a sweetheart with incredible empathy for Jen’s needs. She believes she’s finally found her 'forever' guy,” the insider added.

It is worth mentioning that Curtis “made it clear” about how serious he was about the romance between them. “They talked about a future together on their first date.”

They went on to add, “They’re excited to be tying the knot, and want to exchange vows on the beach in Cabo, in front of a small group of trusted friends.”

The source also noted, “They’re a laid-back couple but also spiritual, and will want the hippie blessings you could imagine – from rose quartz wands to a hypnosis blessing!”

This comes after Jennifer Aniston and Jim Curtis’ private getaway to Big Sur’s Ventana Inn in June before taking their romance public over Fourth of July weekend.

Katy Perry, Justin Trudeau's blossoming connection 'cooled off'?
Katy Perry, Justin Trudeau's blossoming connection 'cooled off'?
Kristin Davis shares sweet memory of 'lovely' Matthew Perry
Kristin Davis shares sweet memory of 'lovely' Matthew Perry
Teddi Mellencamp reunites with ex Edwin Arroyave for THIS heartfelt reason
Teddi Mellencamp reunites with ex Edwin Arroyave for THIS heartfelt reason
Ozzy Osbourne documentary faces sudden postponement hours before airtime
Ozzy Osbourne documentary faces sudden postponement hours before airtime
Zoe Kravitz spills raw reaction to Taylor Swift's new album
Zoe Kravitz spills raw reaction to Taylor Swift's new album
Jenna Ortega opens up about fear of being young in Hollywood
Jenna Ortega opens up about fear of being young in Hollywood
'Ketamine Queen' agrees to guilty plea in Matthew Perry overdose case
'Ketamine Queen' agrees to guilty plea in Matthew Perry overdose case
Olivia Munn reflects on her cancer journey with throwback glimpse
Olivia Munn reflects on her cancer journey with throwback glimpse