Jennifer Aniston ready to tie knot as she finally found her 'forever guy'

Jennifer Aniston can’t wait to marry Jim Curtis

The Friends alum Jennifer Aniston is ready to tie the knot.

Insiders recently told RadarOnline that Aniston believes she’s finally found her “forever guy.”

The actress is madly in love with her new boyfriend Jim Curtis following two failed marriages.

The source stated, “Jen and Jim are crazy about each other, and she’s at a stage in life that’s tired of the dating playing field.”

“She’s going 'all in' on this romance, and it’s easy to see why. Jim is a sweetheart with incredible empathy for Jen’s needs. She believes she’s finally found her 'forever' guy,” the insider added.

It is worth mentioning that Curtis “made it clear” about how serious he was about the romance between them. “They talked about a future together on their first date.”

They went on to add, “They’re excited to be tying the knot, and want to exchange vows on the beach in Cabo, in front of a small group of trusted friends.”

The source also noted, “They’re a laid-back couple but also spiritual, and will want the hippie blessings you could imagine – from rose quartz wands to a hypnosis blessing!”

This comes after Jennifer Aniston and Jim Curtis’ private getaway to Big Sur’s Ventana Inn in June before taking their romance public over Fourth of July weekend.