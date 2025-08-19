Jonas Brothers' recall referring Kelly Clarkson in 'Year 3000' lyrics

Jonas Brothers’ recall success behind song 'Year 3000'

Jonas Brothers, Kevin Jonas, Joe Jonas, and Nick Jonas, have opened about mentioning Kelly Clarkson in the lyrics of their song, Year 3000.

While appearing on first episode of Songs & Stories With Kelly Clarkson, they candidly talked about their friendship and collaboration with the songstress.

Recalling when she knew for the first time that they said her name in their song, she said, "It was in a meet and greet and somebody [said], ‘Did you hear the Jonas Brothers song?’”

Sharing her honest reaction towards the surprising news, she continued, “And I was like ‘What, no?’ and they were like ‘They say your name!’ and I was like “What! I was like, 'That’s so cool to be referenced in any way in pop culture — I love it.'"

Referring that Jonas Brothers did open for Clarkson in 2005 during her tour, Nick jokingly said, "For like years as a way to get our foot in the door in interviews we’d be like, ‘Yeah we opened for Kelly Clarkson.'"

"We were not an opener — we were like in a parking lot on the B, B, B, C stage," Nick added.

"I handed out valet tickets," Joe continued the conversation.

In the earlier release of the series, the songstress said, "Every song’s got a story, and this special gives us a chance to hear what’s behind the music straight from the artists who lived it."

"Getting to share the stage with them and hear about the moments that shaped their paths — and where they’re headed next — is pretty special," she concluded.

For those unversed, one of the lines of Year 3000 that referred to Kelly is written as, "I wish that I could fly into the sky, so very high, just like my girl Kelly Clarkson."