Calvin Harris breaks silence on Miley Cyrus feud rumours

Calvin Harris explains why Miley Cyrus' vocals won't feature on his song

August 19, 2025

Calvin Harris has set the record straight on Miley Cyrus' feud rumours.

The speculations began when fans noticed the Grammy winner's vocals were missing from Harris' upcoming track.

Harris dropped a new video clip of his song Ocean on TikTok with the vocals of Jessie Reyez, the co-writer of the track.

However, one of the fans asked, “What happened to the one with Miley?????” referring to the previous teaser of the track which included Cyrus’ vocals.

Harris responded to the comment, stating, “Tell her. I do not know.” Meanwhile when another user asked if the version with Miley Cyrus’ vocals will be released? The DJ responded with “I’m afraid not.”

However, the Music.News.Com revealed that Calvin Harris explained that it was some mishap due to which Cyrus’ voice did not appear on the track, saying, “Nah it was my bad?.?.?.? crossed wires.”

Additionally, clearing the air on feud with the Flowers hitmaker, Harris stated, “I love Miley.”

