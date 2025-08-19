 
Geo News

Kylie Minogue reacts to Taylor Swift's new album named after her 'Showgirl' tour

Taylor Swift announced her 12th studio album ‘The Life Of A Showgirl’ last week

Geo tv Royal Celebrity Geo.tv
|

August 19, 2025

Kylie Minogue reacts to Showgirl comparison between her tour and Taylor Swifts album
Kylie Minogue reacts to 'Showgirl' comparison between her tour and Taylor Swift's album

Kylie Minogue has responded to Taylor Swift naming her upcoming album The Life of a Showgirl, drawing playful comparisons to her own 2005 Showgirl tour.

Swift announced her 12th studio album last week, revealing it was inspired by her experiences behind the scenes of her record-breaking Eras Tour.

The title quickly sparked chatter among Minogue's fans, recalling her Showgirl: The Greatest Hits Tour in 2005 and her updated Showgirl Homecoming run following her breast cancer recovery.

Minogue also weighed in on social media, getting candid about fan-made memes highlighting the overlap.

“When all your friends start sending you your Showgirl mems!!! Awww,” she wrote.

The Australian icon went on to reflect on what “showgirl life” means to her, while offering Swift her support. “Showgirl life is ‘a thing,’ multi-dimensional and so much more than feathers and dazzle. Respect and admiration to all my fellow hard-working Showgirls.”

The Life Of A Showgirl is scheduled for release on October 3.

Jennifer Aniston ready to tie knot as she finally found her 'forever guy' video
Jennifer Aniston ready to tie knot as she finally found her 'forever guy'
'Pirates of the Caribbean' star hints at his return for a sixth installment
'Pirates of the Caribbean' star hints at his return for a sixth installment
Real Reason why Timothee Chalamet snubbed Kylie Jenner's birthday bash video
Real Reason why Timothee Chalamet snubbed Kylie Jenner's birthday bash
Katy Perry isn't ready to date Justin Trudeau: Here's why
Katy Perry isn't ready to date Justin Trudeau: Here's why
Mariah Carey throws shade at Grammy awards: 'Overrated'
Mariah Carey throws shade at Grammy awards: 'Overrated'
Katy Perry, Justin Trudeau's blossoming connection 'cooled off'?
Katy Perry, Justin Trudeau's blossoming connection 'cooled off'?
Kristin Davis shares sweet memory of 'lovely' Matthew Perry
Kristin Davis shares sweet memory of 'lovely' Matthew Perry
Teddi Mellencamp reunites with ex Edwin Arroyave for THIS heartfelt reason
Teddi Mellencamp reunites with ex Edwin Arroyave for THIS heartfelt reason