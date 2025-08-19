Kylie Minogue reacts to Taylor Swift's new album named after her 'Showgirl' tour

Kylie Minogue reacts to 'Showgirl' comparison between her tour and Taylor Swift's album

Kylie Minogue has responded to Taylor Swift naming her upcoming album The Life of a Showgirl, drawing playful comparisons to her own 2005 Showgirl tour.

Swift announced her 12th studio album last week, revealing it was inspired by her experiences behind the scenes of her record-breaking Eras Tour.

The title quickly sparked chatter among Minogue's fans, recalling her Showgirl: The Greatest Hits Tour in 2005 and her updated Showgirl Homecoming run following her breast cancer recovery.

Minogue also weighed in on social media, getting candid about fan-made memes highlighting the overlap.

“When all your friends start sending you your Showgirl mems!!! Awww,” she wrote.

The Australian icon went on to reflect on what “showgirl life” means to her, while offering Swift her support. “Showgirl life is ‘a thing,’ multi-dimensional and so much more than feathers and dazzle. Respect and admiration to all my fellow hard-working Showgirls.”

The Life Of A Showgirl is scheduled for release on October 3.