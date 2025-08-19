 
Ozzy Osbourne documentary delayed for THIS reason

Ozzy Osbourne's BBC documentary was scheduled to release on August 18, 2025

August 19, 2025

Ozzy Osbourne film postponed on family's request

Ozzy Osbourne documentary has been postponed just hours before airing.

The BBC documentary Ozzy Osbourne: Coming Home features the final years of his life.

The documentary was scheduled to release on August 18, but it was postponed earlier in the day.

As per the statement released by BBC, the documentary was postponed in order to respect the late star’s family’s wishes.

The statement read, “Our sympathies are with the Osbourne family at this difficult time. We are respecting the family's wishes to wait a bit longer before airing this very special film.”

“The new [transmission] date will be confirmed shortly,” it read further.

Ozzy Osbourne passed away at the age of 76 on July 22, 2025. Before his death, the legendary star performed the final Black Sabbath concert on 5 July 2025 at Villa Park in Aston, Birmingham, England.

His final show is also included in the BBC documentary Ozzy Osbourne: Coming Home.

