‘Harry Potter' actor Dominic McLaughlin recalls first experience in Gryffindor robes

‘Harry Potter’ actor Dominic McLaughlin weighs in on his first time wearing his costume

The new actor helming the role of Harry Potter, has just gotten honest about the first time he ever donned the costume.

The actor, who will be featuring on the HBO series adaptation admitted to the BBC that it feels “a bit surreal to be honest, because I was always a huge ‘Harry Potter’ fan when I was younger.”

Whats pertinent to mention is that this interview was mainly for the promotion of his new film Grow with the same actor slated to play Hagrid.

He also touched on the emotions he felt when transforming into the role, and donning his robes for the very first time.

“And it was like the dream role, of course, so I’m thrilled to be able to be doing it.”

For those unversed the series is in full swing with production in the UK and is expected to run until 2026.

The trio includes McLaughlin as Harry Potter, Arabella Stanton playing Hermione Granger and Alastair Stout protraying Ron Weasley.