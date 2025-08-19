Perrie Edwards compares Zayn Malik romance to fiance Alex Oxlade Chamberlain

Perrie Edwards says Zayn Malik romance made her lose hope about relationships

Perrie Edwards has revealed that her relationship with One Direction star Zayn Malik was "toxic."

Perrie and Zayn dated for four years and were engaged for two years between 2013 and 2015 before they called it off.

Now, the Little Mix star says the toxic aspects of the relationship left her afraid to be in a relationship again. But her fiancé, Alex, has quashed her worries about relationships with his level-headed nature.

"I think definitely at the time I thought everything we experienced in our relationship was normal," Perrie said of the relationship with Zayn, without naming him.

She noted, "Because it was my first relationship, first love. I was like, 'Oh, this is how it's supposed to feel. It's supposed to feel a little bit toxic. In some ways, this is probably normal, right?"

"And then when I became single, I was almost thinking, like, I never, ever want to go through that again. I didn't even want to meet anybody. I was like, that's me done. I don't think I could bear that pain," she shared.

In the aftermath of that dynamic, Perrie notes she felt all relationships would be like that and expected her footballer Alex to flip out over things.

"Like, little things might happen, and I'd think, 'Oh, now he's going to kick off, he's not going to like this.' And I'd be like, 'Oh, this happened.' And he'd be like, 'Alright,' and it would throw me," she shared.

"He's very mature. He's very laid back. He's very levelheaded. He's not the type to get mad or get angry or get funny about things," added Perrie Edwards.