'Harry Potter' star Dominic McLaughlin calls role 'dream come true'

Photo: Dominic McLaughlin grateful for Harry Potter role

Playing Harry Potter is reportedly a dream come true for Dominic McLaughlin.

Dominic McLaughlin, who’s set to take on the titular role of Harry Potter once made famous by Daniel Radcliffe, recently shared his aspirations while the highly anticipated HBO TV adaptation of J.K. Rowling’s iconic book series marks the return to the Wizarding World.

In his first interview with BBC since being cast in May, the 11-year-old admitted stepping into Harry’s shoes feels surreal.

“I was always a huge Harry Potter fan when I was younger,” he told the outlet.

“And it was like the dream role, of course.”

The child star is set to star alongside Arabella Stanton as Hermione Granger and Alastair Stout as Ron Weasley, with the trio set to carry the franchise into its next chapter.

HBO previously confirmed that each season of the new series will cover one of the seven books, making it a long-term commitment for the young cast.

In a different chat with Collider, Nick, who is taking on the role of half-giant Rubeus Hagrid, revealed just how epic the production will be.

“Filming will take 10 or 11 months a season,” he revealed.

“I’ve gone in to do head sculpts and hand stands, and they show you these things like a dancing mushroom — and I’m like, ‘That is so cool!’" he also teased and continued, "I love films."

"I’ve loved cinema my whole life, so to be part of that universe now is just amazing,” he remarked before moving to a new topic.