Sofia Vergara makes candid confession about 'Modern Family' character

Sofia Vergara teased her comeback to 'Modern Family' after the show ended in 2020

August 19, 2025

Photo: Sofia Vergara reflects on her iconic Modern Family gig
Sofia Vergara recently got candid about her iconic role. 

In a new chat with Closer magazine, Sofia Vergara opened up about missing her iconic Modern Family role, fiery and hilarious Gloria Delgado-Pritchett.

As fans will know, Vergara played the fan-favorite character from 2009 until the show wrapped in 2020 after 11 seasons, with creators Christopher Lloyd and Steven Levitan bringing the Pritchett family’s story to a close. But for Sofia, the door is still wide open.

“I miss playing Gloria, I absolutely loved playing Gloria,” she shared.

 “Even though we were a fictional family, we became like a real family. I miss all of my castmates," she said. 

"I would do anything to be able to work with them all again,” the Columbian beauty continued. 

Hinting at a potential revival, she added, “At some point, I hope the show could make a comeback. It would be the easiest ‘yes’ for me."

"That’s why I keep texting Ed [O’Neill, her on-screen husband], reminding him not to die — we could never do it without him!”

While she’s nostalgic about her TV family, Sofia’s real-life love life remains under the spotlight, and she admitted learning a thing or two about love from her divorce. 

Nonetheless, she confessed that her heart is still open to accept when her soul mate arrives.

