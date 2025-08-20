 
Prince Harry Netflix deal is branded 'slap in face' by Royal expert

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are offered a less lucrative deal with Netflix

By
Eleen Bukhari
|

August 20, 2025

Prince Harry has received a unworthy deal with Netflix as the Royal was caught talking about money.

The Duke of Sussex, who vividly spoke that money is his top most priority after leaving his senior Royal position back in 2020, has been offered a second hand deal from the streaming giant.

Royal expert Richard Eden said: "Harry himself, in his interview with Oprah Winfrey, talked about how he needed money and he needed it quickly because of security and money being cut off from his father."

Richard Eden said: "It's definitely a slap in the face. What Harry would want would be another deal he could boast to Oprah Winfrey about—how much it's worth."

The new deal thus means that Harry and Meghan will only earn money through Netflix if it commissions Meghan and Harry's ideas.

Alongside their Netflix shows, Meghan also launched her lifestyle brand, As Ever, this year, as well as her podcast, Confessions of a Female Founder.

While Meghan is taking charge when it comes to digital endeavors, Harry is reportedly making efforts to reconcile with his dad, King Charles. The duo’s aides were snapped chatting.

"Harry wants to make peace with Charles because his father is gravely ill with cancer, and he doesn't know how long he has," a source said.

"But there's a flip side to this as well. People around Harry are saying he recognizes it would be in his best interest to bridge the gap between him and the royals now, while his father is still alive. It would help him immensely to be back on the royal payroll," they added. 

