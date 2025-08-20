'The Bear' star evades difficult question?

Ayo Edebiri on 'The Bear', a comedy or drama debate

Since its arrival on the scene, The Bear has had fans divided whether it is a comedy, which is described as its official genre, or a drama that captures its theme.



In the ongoing debate, Ayo Edebiri, who portrayed Sydney Adamu, weighed in after being asked about it in an interview with Vanity Fair. But the actress seemingly did not give an outright answer.

Instead, she said, “My feeling is that that is a question that is honestly above my pay grade. That’s a question for the studios.“

She continued, “We get asked a lot about it as actors, and they don’t ask the producer, so that’s kind of my answer to that.”

Apart from acting, Ayo also made her directorial debut in the season three episode Napkins. “The writing was just so beautiful. I remember reading it and seeing it in my mind, like really clearly,” she said.

“There was a real advantage because it was not only a standalone episode of a character that we hadn’t really gotten to see, but it got to be outside of the restaurant," the star noted.

After season one, the actress said she realized her love for directing. “I think I will eventually direct a feature. I know that I will, but I feel no real rush. I’m writing right now as well and that’s its own process.”

The Bear will return for season five.