Jay Cutler reacts to Kristin Cavallari's 'irresponsible' accusations post divorce

Jay Cutler fires back at Kristin Cavallari over 'restless' claims after nasty split

Jay Cutler has finally broken his silence after his former wife, Kristin Cavallari, claimed that she never received "a penny" from their divorce.

In the latest episode of the Take It Outside podcast, the 42-year-old former NFL quarterback blasted his ex-partner, declaring her claims "reckless" and "untrue."

“I think it’s reckless,” said Jay. “I think it’s borderline slander to insinuate that there was zero dollars split during the marriage that each side got. "

"It’s insanity and it’s completely false, completely untrue," he insisted. “I can guarantee you it’s definitely not zero dollars.”

“I hate that I even have to address it, honestly,” he added. “but it gets to a point where it’s just untrue.”

Jay's response comes after Kristin claimed that she "never" got "a penny" from her ex-husband.

"I have never gotten a penny from my ex-husband," said the reality star on the June 18 episode of her Honestly Cavallari: The Headline Tour.

“I didn’t get any money from our divorce, so let’s just clear that up. Thank you,” added Kristin.

For those unversed, Jay and Kristin announced their separation in April 2020, after 7 years of marriage. The couple shares three children -Camden, 13, Jaxon, 11, and Saylor, 9.