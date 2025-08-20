 
Joe Jonas details the ‘most meaningful song' he's ever made with his brothers

Joe Jonas leaves fans gushing with the title of ‘that one song’ that will be ‘played forever’

August 20, 2025

Singer songwriter Joe Jonas recently tugged at the heartstrings of fans when he recalled the one song that will forever be replayed by the band.

The singer shared it all during a canddi interview with Kelly Clarkson for Songs & Stories.

In that chat the brother trio all sat down with the American Idol alum to discuss which song has the most meaning to them.

The song titles started from Year 3000 to When You Look Me in the Eyes, and also Little Bird, alongside Love Me To Heaven.

But when the brothers added When You Look Me in the Eyes, Joe got emotional and admitted, “it’s a song we wrote with our dad and we wrote it many years ago.”

“I remember recording it in the basement in an office building in New Jersey and we had to be really quiet when we walked through the hallways.”

To Joe, as well as his brothers the song holds a special significance he revealed.

“It was really special to be able to create this song with our dad and years later still play it and all these fans come to our shows and sing it.”

Before concluding he also added, “Honestly it's one of the earlier songs we can think of that kind of reflects, I guess, young love, finding out who we are as people, traveling the world and this one we’ll play forever. It's one of our favorites.”

