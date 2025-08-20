Ozzy Osbourne's grieving family postpones release of documentary

Photo: Ozzy Osbourne's documentary gets major update post death

The premiere of the documentary chronicling the Ozzy Osbourne's final years has been postponed.

The documentary called Ozzy Osbourne: Coming Home was originally scheduled to air Monday 18th August on BBC One.

However, PEOPLE Magazine reported that the broadcast was pulled less than a month after Ozzy Osbourne’s passing on July 22 at the age of 76.

The BBC has not provided a new transmission date or specific reasons for the last-minute change.

A spokesperson told Variety on, “The film has moved in the schedules and we’ll confirm new tx details in due course.”

The day after the announcement, the broadcaster released a statement citing the Osbourne family’s wishes.

“Our sympathies are with the Osbourne family at this difficult time. We are respecting the family’s wishes to wait a bit longer before airing this very special film,” the statement read.

It continued, “The new [transmission] date will be confirmed shortly.”

Ozzy Osbourne: Coming Home is described as “a moving portrait of one of the world’s most entertaining families at a pivotal moment in their history,” capturing both the highs and lows of the Osbourne household during Ozzy’s final years.