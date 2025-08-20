Producer Benny Blanco pokes fun at his taste in music

Benny Blanco makes very candid admission about his own music choices

Producer and the fiancé of Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco has just gotten honest about his music preferences and its not what one would expect.

The chat happened during Blanco’s interview with Harper’s Bazaar.

During the chat for the Icons issue the producer behind some major hits admitted, “I feel like my mind and a 15-year-old girl’s mind are very similar in what we like, musically.”

For those unversed, Blanco has collaborated with a number of stars during his career. From Ariana Grande to his fiancé Selena Gomez, Ed Sheeran, Lil Dicky and even Justin Bieber, Halsey, The Weeknd, Katy Perry, Kesha, Britney Spears, Eminem, Gracie Abrams, Charli xcx, Sia etc.

He also added, “i’ve just always been drawn to having fun and making stuff that makes me feel good. If it winds up being something that other people like, then that’s cool to me.”

“If it doesn’t, then that’s also cool to me. I think being iconic is not giving a f***.”

Some of the songs Blanco is given credit for include Katy Perry’s Teenage Dream, Maroon 5 and Christina Aguilera’s Moves Like Jagger and even Kesha’s TikTok.

At one point in the conversation he also reminisced about the process behind creating one of the songs.

About it he said, “When we were making 'Teenage Dream,' we didn’t know it was gonna be this iconic song people are gonna talk about forever. We were just making a song and having fun and getting drunk. It’s not rocket science. Sometimes you happen to be in the right spot at the right time.”

He also walked further down to his earliest works and admitted, “The first, like, big pop thing that I ever worked on was Britney Spears. Sometimes I am in a restaurant and I'm like, 'Oh my God, this song's so good.' And I Shazam it, and then it's my own song.”

This admission came near the end and prompted the interviewer to question why Blanco would not remember his own song.

To this, before signing off he admitted “I'm old and can't remember anything,” plus “he's been "making songs for 16 years.”