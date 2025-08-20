 
Tiffany Haddish breaks silence on secret baby rumors

Tiffany Haddish was rumored to have started a family with her friend

August 20, 2025

Tiffany Haddish quashes secret baby rumors

Tiffany Haddish just brushed off the speculations that she has welcomed a secret baby.

The Girls Trip talent and her pal, Jason Lee sparked fierce rumors that the two had welcomed a child together when they posed with a baby and a pushchair on Instagram earlier this month.

“Cats out the bag,” its caption read.

However, now, the pair have denied all rumors that they welcomed a child together, with Haddish, appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live! for her guest hosting gig, said:

“Now, for some reason, people saw this and thought I had a baby. Like, like there were articles about this everywhere.”

Source: Instagram
“Even my own relatives was asking if I had a secret baby, which is kind of insulting because they all are living in my house and blocking me from getting any d***,” the comedian joked.

Lee, who was present amongst the audience added, “The whole world has lost their mind over this beautiful baby."

“Yeah, we just took a picture with a baby and then that went crazy,” Haddish responded.

However, the 45-year-old actress has spoken about wanting children as she and Lee are both former foster children, they have highlighted there are many children out there in search of family love.

Tiffany Haddish then added more humor to the conversation and stated that the baby in the picture was her God Baby and Jason is the father.

“Just to be clear, I did not have a baby, but I am open to it. Wide open to it. I Even have a list of potential baby daddies,” she mentioned, prompting laughter from the audience. 

