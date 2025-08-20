Post Malone unveils unexpected collaboration with Kim Kardashian

Post Malone reveals Kim Kardashian collaboration

Post Malone just became a part of SKIMS.

The 30-year-old iconic singer teamed up Kim Kardashian’s brand for their latest campaign and emphasized on the company’s focus on "comfort and feeling good."

“I’m all about comfort and feeling good in what I wear,” the California Sober hitmaker’s statement began.

Post Malone further added, “These pieces are fun, the camo especially stands out to me. I’ve always been into camo.”

In a professional photoshoot, he could be seen promoting the brand’s menswear, wearing a range of comfortable outfits, debuting SKIM’s Heavyweight Fleece fabric.

Kim Kardashian, the CCO and founder, said of her partnership with Post Malone that it was a "perfect fit," pointing out their shared "spirit."

“Post Malone truly embodies the spirit of the SKIMS Man with his effortless energy and style, which really shine through in this campaign,” she mentioned.

The Kardashian’s star continued, "This launch is a big moment for us, not only because we’re expanding our menswear line, but also because we’re introducing our new heavyweight fleece, which takes comfort and quality to the next level.”

"Having Post lead the campaign just felt like the perfect fit,” she concluded.

Additionally, reflecting on his decision to join the SKIMS campaign, the Sunflower singer told GQ magazine: "Oh, I suppose I was a Skims man. In Utah, it gets very, very, very cold. And some way or another I found this comforter robe.”

He further mentioned, "Whenever I went out to smoke at night, I would always put this on, and it was probably the most comfortable thing I’ve ever worn in my entire life.”

"From there, it just snowballed out of control to the point [where now] I’m naked in the woods. Well, not naked. But you can’t see the underwear anyways. They’re camouflage,” Post Malone concluded.