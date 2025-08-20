 
Pamela Anderson details 'falling in love' with Liam Neeson

Pamela Anderson and Liam Neeson hit it off while filming 'The Naked Gun'

August 20, 2025

Pamela Anderson couldn’t resist the charm that is Liam Neeson.

Pamela and Liam found a spark while working on The Naked Gun and began dating. Fans guessed they were dating when they put on some PDA during their red carpet appearances.

The Last Showgirl star, 58, has admitted that "you can't help falling in love" with the Taken star.

Pamela told OK! magazine: "He’s such a gentleman, such a sweetheart, so giving and generous, and so complimentary and supportive that, you know, you can’t help but fall in love with him."

"We do have chemistry and, you know, off-set, he’s silly. He has that little boy sense of humour. Yeah, he’s funny," she shared.

"On set, I don’t think we broke too much, but in rehearsals, we’d be playing around and having a bit of a laugh," continued Pamela.

This comes after Liam also confessed his love for Pamela and couldn’t stop singing praises of the actress.

"With Pamela, first off, I'm madly in love with her. She's just terrific to work with. I can't compliment her enough, I'll be honest with you. No huge ego. She just comes in to do the work. She's funny and so easy to work with," he told People.

An insider told Daily Mail that the couple has kept their romance private by spending time at Pamela Anderson’s home in Canada. The actress enjoys hobbies such as gardening and cooking, and Liam Neeson also takes part in them.

