Taylor Swift, Gigi Hadid's secret wedding pact revealed

Taylor Swift, Gigi Hadid promise to be 'huge part' of each other's wedding

Taylor Swift and Gigi Hadid have reportedly made a secret wedding pact.

Besties Swift and Hadid, who are dating Travis Kelce and Bradley Cooper respectively, have vowed to be a huge part of each other’s wedding, according to RadarOnline.

The source told the outlet that the Blank Space singer and the Victoria’s Secret model have “made a pledge to be a huge part of each other's wedding planning when the time comes,” adding that “they're looking forward to a huge bachelorette bash to celebrate the happy news once it's all official.”

“Gigi's been set on marrying Bradley for the better part of a year now. There's not a shred of doubt in her mind that he's the perfect guy for her,” the insider shared, noting, “Still, she needs to be patient, just like Taylor has been with Travis, and that's been challenging at times because both guys have been taking their time before getting down on one knee.”

On the other hand, the sources also revealed Cooper and Kelce’s plans to propose.

The source said, “There's a lot of talk coming from Bradley and Travis' respective camps that it's only a matter of time now and they'll be tying the knot.”

“Only Gigi and Taylor know the real timetable, and they're already plotting out the parties,” they added.

It is worth mentioning that Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have been dating since September 2023. Meanwhile Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper started dating in October 2023.