King Charles, Queen Camilla stand in solidarity with Pakistan

King Charles, Queen Camilla react to Pakistan flood tragedy in emotional statement

King Charles and Queen Camilla have issued a heartfelt message to the people of Pakistan.

Following the devastating monsoon flooding in the country, Charles and Camilla were "desperately saddened."

In the statement released on Tuesday, August 20, King Charles said, "My wife and I have been desperately saddened to learn of the tragic loss of life and widespread devastation caused by the recent monsoon flooding in Pakistan, and of the horrendous helicopter crash during rescue operations."

"The scale of suffering is truly heart-rending, and our thoughts and deepest sympathy are with all those who have lost loved ones, homes and livelihoods," King added.

He went on to add, "We are especially mindful of the enduring bonds between our nations, and of the many families in the United Kingdom with close ties to Pakistan. Alongside them, we send our profound heartfelt condolences to those affected and stand in solidarity with the people of Pakistan during this most difficult time."

"We hold in the highest regard the courage and commitment of the emergency services, volunteers and local communities who are working so hard and against such overwhelming odds to rescue those in danger and to provide vital relief to those whose lives have been so cruelly disrupted. Their selfless efforts are a testament to the resilience and compassion that shine through even in the darkest of hours," the statement read further.

In conclusion, King Charles and Queen Camilla offered "sincere admiration for their resilience, together with our special prayers," for Pakistan.