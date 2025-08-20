Taylor Swift feels connected with Travis Kelce on deeper level: Report

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's bond becomes unshakable post summer together: Report

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s relationship is only getting stronger with each passing day.

According to the latest findings of US Weekly, thanks to some much-needed quality time together, Travis and Taylor Swift have grown closer than ever.

“Taylor and Travis have settled into a real rhythm as a couple, and the more time they spend together, the more they realize how aligned they are,” a source told the publication.

Reportedly, the couple spent their summer together and “during this downtime, they really noticed all the little things they have in common. They feel like they’ve found their person.”

The couple largely stepped out of the spotlight after Kelce’s shocking Super Bowl loss in February.

In March, insiders revealed the pair had made a “very deliberate” decision to retreat from the public eye, opting instead to spend time together at Swift’s $50 million Manhattan penthouse and later Kelce’s $20 million rental in Boca Raton, Florida, where he was training for the upcoming NFL season.

“The break came at the right moment,” the source continued.

The insider continued, “Taylor needed to spend more time with Travis so they could really get to know each other.”

The source went on to addressed that time together proved to be pivotal for the couple as “they found a lot of common ground they were not expecting, and it made their relationship stronger.”

The insider added that the 14-time Grammy winner and the Kansas City Chiefs star “have found their counterpart in terms of ambition, work ethic and values.”

Beyond their values, their lifestyles are surprisingly in sync, as per the source.

“Athletes have a different mindset; they are more disciplined, and it’s very similar to Taylor’s mindset,” the source noted.

The source remarked in conclusion, “There are a lot of parallels, and they have really connected on that level with eating and working out.”