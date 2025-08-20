Judas Priest star Rob Halford mourned Ozzy Osbourne ‘for hours'

Rob Halford Judas Priest star cried over Ozzy Osbourne ‘for hours’

Judas Priest front man Rob Halford "bawled his eyes out for hours" after he heard of Ozzy Osbourne’s death.

The Black Sabbath legend passed away on July 22, at the age of 76 and the musician admitted the tragic news left him devastated.

Rob told Detroit radio station WRIF: "Oh, man. I got a call the day (Ozzy's death) happened. I just put the phone down in my hotel room – I think it was in Leeds, in England, and I just curled up in a ball and bawled my eyes out for hours.”

"I just couldn't believe it. I still can't believe it now. I'm still grieving, like so many people," the Painkiller rocker added.

Judas Priest played in UK a day after Ozzy’s passing and Rob recalled how the band included a very special tribute to the War Pigs hitmaker during the performance of their track, Giants in the Sky.

"We had a show the next day. So, God, how do you process all of this tragedy, all of this love, because I've never seen such an outpouring of love,” he remembered.

The Turbo Lover talent continued, "And we did the show and we came to the song that we'll be playing when we come to see you guys – it's called Giants in the Sky, from the Invincible Shield album – and that song talks about people that we love in music that have moved on to this beautiful place.”

"We reference Lemmy and Ronnie (James Dio) and Paul Di'Anno (from Iron Maiden) and Jill (Janus from) Huntress and Chris (Cornell) and all of these greats, Janis Joplin, Freddie Mercury. And then for that show we added Ozzy at the end,” Rob stated.

The Judas Priest icon also mentioned how he hoped that people never stop talking about and remembering Ozzy Osbourne.

He said: "It's great that we are talking about him now and we should keep talking about him forever, like I always talk about Ronnie, I talk about Lemmy.”

"These are all friends of mine. And we have to celebrate – we have to celebrate. That's the way of helping you through the grief. You think about the memories, you think about the joy, you think about the good times, and that's what we will always do with Ozzy,” Rob Halford concluded.