Sydney Sweeny praised for rigor during romantic split

Sydney Sweeny praised for rigor during engagement end

Sydney Sweeny is being praise for her professionalism despite ongoing personal issues.

The actress, who broke up with her then-fiancé, Johnathan Davino, while she was filming for ‘The Housemaid,’ kept herself emotionally present.

Director Paul Feig reveals:

“And I know she was going through some things when this was going on — I mean, now everybody knows about her engagement falling apart and breaking off and all that,” Feig, 62, continued.

Speaking further, the director added: “I’d say, ‘Hey, are you OK?’ and she’d go, ‘I’m fine, I’m great!’ but not defensively.”

This comes as a source tells PEOPLE that Sydney got cold feet ahead of her wedding

Back in March, Sydney was “where she wants to be” in her career and became “overwhelmed” by “her relationship and her wedding,” w