Jacob Elordi gets honest about 'Frankenstein'

Jacob Elordi gives insight into 'Frankenstein' preparation

In the forthcoming Netflix's Frankenstein, Jacob Elordi plays the creature who turned against his maker, Victor Frankenstein, portrayed by Oscar Isaac.



To prepare for the famed novelist monster, he said he added a variety of elements to it. For example, for his movements, the Euphoria star credited a Japanese dance, known as butoh, which involved slow-dance moves.

But for a voice that had to sound grating, he took inspiration from the singing of the Mongolian throat. "It’s guttural smooth chanting," the Saltburn actor told Variety.

Meanwhile, the theatrical release of Frankenstein, though limited, has been shared by the streamer. Guillermo del Toro-helmed flick will bow out on Oct. 17, only to land on Netflix on Nov. 7.

Besides Jacob and Oscar, the movie will star Mia Goth, Felix Kammerer, David Bradley, Lars Mikkelsen, and Christian Convery, with Charles Dance and Christoph Waltz also starring.

“Oscar-winning director Guillermo del Toro adapts Mary Shelley’s classic tale of Victor Frankenstein, a brilliant but egotistical scientist who brings a creature to life in a monstrous experiment that ultimately leads to the undoing of both the creator and his tragic creation," the Frankenstein logline reads.