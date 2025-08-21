Sydney Sweeney reveals truth behind her bold ads

Sydney Sweeney gets honest about her controversial ads

Sydney Sweeney shut down criticism over her ad campaigns being called "oversexualized."

The 27-year-old actress had been face of renowned brands like Baskin Robbins, Samsung, and most recently American Eagle.

However, in the wake of her controversial denin ad, critics claim that she is cashing in through suggestive marketing.

Sweeney, on the other hand, remarked that her every move is carefully planned.

“I think it's important to have a finger on the pulse of what people are saying, because everything is a conversation with the audience,” the two-time Emmy nominee told The Wall Street Journal.

The Euphoria star's one of the most talked about ads was with Dr. Squatch, which sold limited edition soap infused with Sweeney's bathwater. The bizarre marketing campaign faced social media backlash.

The two-time Emmy winner said, referring to the unusual soap ad, “It was mainly the girls making comments about it, which I thought was really interesting."

“They all loved the idea of Jacob Elordi's bathwater," she added.

When asked if she takes a strategic approach with such provocative campaigns, Sweeney responded, “Yes. Very.”

Sharing about her approach to everything she signs on for, the Sharp Objects alum shared, "I definitely have a hard time sitting on set in a chair, I just want to ask, What's the budget? What's our line item? Where can we make things run better?"

The Anyone But You star did not comment on her recent controversial American Eagle denim ad, which featured the tagline, “Sydney Sweeney has great jeans.”